** Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd gain as much as 3.34 pct to a record high

** March-quarter consolidated profit rises about 24 pct to 8.41 bln rupees ($130.42 mln), according to an exchange filing on Monday

** Declares interim dividend of 9 rupees per share

** Company's performance on loan growth and mix change has exceeded expectations in past 18 months, Nomura analysts write

** Stock up 54.7 pct this year up to Monday's close

($1 = 64.4850 Indian rupees)