2 days ago
BUZZ-Indiabulls Real Estate hits over 7-1/2-yr high; CLSA initiates coverage with 'buy' rating
#India Market News
July 27, 2017 / 6:25 AM / 2 days ago

BUZZ-Indiabulls Real Estate hits over 7-1/2-yr high; CLSA initiates coverage with 'buy' rating

1 Min Read

** Shares of Indiabulls Real Estate rise as much 9 pct to 244.4 rupees, highest since October 2009

** CLSA initiates coverage on stock with "buy" rating and a target price of 282 rupees

** Says Indiabulls' shift towards the office sector should double its lease income over the next five years to around $200 mln

** Adds ongoing residential developments over the next three-four years will derive in 50 bln rupees ($779.97 mln) or more in net inflows from these projects

** "Despite a sharp rally, we believe the stock still has multiple triggers ahead," CLSA says

** Indiabulls Real Estate shares had more than tripled so far this year as of Wednesday's close ($1 = 64.1050 Indian rupees)

