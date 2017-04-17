** Shares of Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd soar as
much as 42.7 pct to highest since November 2010
** Company says board considering streamlining of existing
residential, commercial, and leasing businesses (bit.ly/2ohqPAz)
** Says to either consider placing Indiabulls Commercial
Assets Ltd as a separate holding company for commercial and
leasing business segment, or reorganizing existing businesses
via demerger
** Adds no scheme of arrangement or proposal currently
pending before board for approval
** More than 170 mln shares traded, nearly 18 times their
30-day moving avg
** Stock had risen about 49 pct this year up to Thursday's
close