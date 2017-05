** Shares of Indian airline companies rise 4-8 pct

** Delhi govt announces cut in tax on aviation turbine fuel to 1 pct from 25 pct, CNBC-TV18 tweets (bit.ly/2m17xyx)

** Jet Airways (India) Ltd jumps as much as 6.39 pct to highest since Nov 2016

** SpiceJet Ltd up as much as 7.4 pct to highest since May 2016

** InterGlobe Aviation Ltd gains up to 4.37 pct

** Jet fuel is biggest cost for airlines, particularly for low-budget carriers