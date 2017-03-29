** Nifty auto index slumps as much as 0.9 pct
** India's Supreme Court bans local sale of Euro
III-compliant vehicles after April 1, local TV channels
report
** India introducing superior grade Euro IV-compliant fuels
across country from April 1; currently Euro III-compliant fuels,
locally known as Bharat Stage III, are used in some states
** India has inventory of 96,000 BS-III commercial vehicles,
600,000 2-wheelers, and 40,000 3-wheelers, according to data
from Society of Indian Automobile Manufactures, CNBC-TV18 tweets
(bit.ly/2mP89Mb)
** Hero MotoCorp Ltd slumps as much as 4.4 pct;
stock top pct loser on the NSE index
** Ashok Leyland Ltd down as much as 6.6 pct, Tata
Motors Ltd loses up to 1.9 pct, Atul Auto Ltd
down as much as 2.9 pct