** Nifty auto index slumps as much as 0.9 pct

** India's Supreme Court bans local sale of Euro III-compliant vehicles after April 1, local TV channels report

** India introducing superior grade Euro IV-compliant fuels across country from April 1; currently Euro III-compliant fuels, locally known as Bharat Stage III, are used in some states

** India has inventory of 96,000 BS-III commercial vehicles, 600,000 2-wheelers, and 40,000 3-wheelers, according to data from Society of Indian Automobile Manufactures, CNBC-TV18 tweets (bit.ly/2mP89Mb)

** Hero MotoCorp Ltd slumps as much as 4.4 pct; stock top pct loser on the NSE index

** Ashok Leyland Ltd down as much as 6.6 pct, Tata Motors Ltd loses up to 1.9 pct, Atul Auto Ltd down as much as 2.9 pct