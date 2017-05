** Shares of Indian Bank jump as much 11.7 pct to a record high

** March-qtr profit more than triples to 3.20 bln rupees ($49.8 mln)

** Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans falls to 7.47 pct at end-March, from 7.69 pct as of end-December

** Bank recommends dividend of 6 rupees per share

** More than 12.1 mln shares change hands, versus 30-day moving avg volume of 0.76 mln

** Stock has risen 29 pct this year up to Monday's close ($1 = 64.2450 Indian rupees)