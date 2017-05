** Indian bank shares surge; Nifty PSU Bank index jumps as much as 2.05 pct in early trade

** Government, RBI working on proposal to resolve issue of bad debts, will announce shortly, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday at a CNBC-TV18 event

** India has been seeking new ways to tackle stressed assets in the banking sector

** Bank of India up 3.6 pct, Bank of Baroda up 3.1 pct, ICICI Bank up 2.6 pct and State Bank of India up 2 pct

($1 = 65.4400 Indian rupees)