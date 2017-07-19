FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BUZZ-Indian drug maker shares rise; Aurobindo Pharma hits 8-mth high
#RamNathKovind
#CompanyResults
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
RIL first-quarter profit up 9 percent, tops estimates
Earnings
RIL first-quarter profit up 9 percent, tops estimates
In beer halls and boardrooms, Brexit diaspora gets organised
Brexit
In beer halls and boardrooms, Brexit diaspora gets organised
Philip Morris woos young Indian adults
Reuters Investigates
Philip Morris woos young Indian adults
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
July 19, 2017 / 5:22 AM / 2 days ago

BUZZ-Indian drug maker shares rise; Aurobindo Pharma hits 8-mth high

1 Min Read

** Nifty Pharma index rises as much as 1.8 pct to its highest since May 19; index on track to post sixth straight session of gains

** Aurobindo Pharma Ltd up as much as 8.2 pct to 794.70 rupees, its highest since Nov. 11 on getting U.S. FDA approval for its chronic kidney disease drug

** Cadila Healthcare Ltd rises as much as 3.1 pct to 540.90 rupees after launch of their drug to treat ulcerative colitis in U.S.

** More than 7.4 mln Aurobindo shares traded, compared with the 30-day average of 3.4 mln

** Analysts say Pharma stocks like Aurobindo, Cadila and Lupin Ltd are riding on the optimism of getting more approvals in the U.S.

** As of Tuesday's close, Aurobindo Pharma shares had gained 9.7 pct this year, while Cadila shares were up 47.1 pct

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.