BUZZ-Indian drug maker shares rise; Aurobindo Pharma hits 8-mth high

** Nifty Pharma index rises as much as 1.8 pct to its highest since May 19; index on track to post sixth straight session of gains

** Aurobindo Pharma Ltd up as much as 8.2 pct to 794.70 rupees, its highest since Nov. 11 on getting U.S. FDA approval for its chronic kidney disease drug

** Cadila Healthcare Ltd rises as much as 3.1 pct to 540.90 rupees after launch of their drug to treat ulcerative colitis in U.S.

** More than 7.4 mln Aurobindo shares traded, compared with the 30-day average of 3.4 mln

** Analysts say Pharma stocks like Aurobindo, Cadila and Lupin Ltd are riding on the optimism of getting more approvals in the U.S.

** As of Tuesday's close, Aurobindo Pharma shares had gained 9.7 pct this year, while Cadila shares were up 47.1 pct