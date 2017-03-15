** Shares of Indian IT companies such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd fall as much as and 1.83 pct and 1.26 pct, respectively

** The Indian rupee hits 65.525 per dollar, its strongest level since since Nov. 5, 2015

** A stronger rupee could hit returns from U.S. market, the biggest source of revenue for IT companies

** The Nifty IT index falls as much as 1.19 pct in the first hour of trade

** The IT index has gained 4.62 pct this year as of Tuesday's close

(arnab.paul@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)