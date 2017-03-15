MEDIA-Indian finance giant Wadhawan takes stake in UK fintech firm Zopa - Sky News
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
** Shares of Indian IT companies such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd fall as much as and 1.83 pct and 1.26 pct, respectively
** The Indian rupee hits 65.525 per dollar, its strongest level since since Nov. 5, 2015
** A stronger rupee could hit returns from U.S. market, the biggest source of revenue for IT companies
** The Nifty IT index falls as much as 1.19 pct in the first hour of trade
** The IT index has gained 4.62 pct this year as of Tuesday's close
(arnab.paul@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Chairman says has asked government to review gas prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)