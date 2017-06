** Shares of jewellery retailers PC Jeweller Ltd, Gitanjali Gems Ltd and Titan Company Ltd rise between 8.5-15 pct

** India to tax gold and gold jewellery, silver and processed diamonds at 3 percent under Goods and Services Tax, the government said on Saturday

** Tax rate is only slightly higher than current 2-2.5 pct, according to the gems and jewellery industry in the world's second-biggest gold consumer

** Shares of Gitanjali Gems rise to highest in nearly six weeks

** Titan shares hit record high; about 9.1 mln shares change hands, 6.7 times the 30-day avg of 1.4 mln