** Shares of Indian liquor companies such as United Spirits
Ltd, Pincon Spirit Ltd and Globus Spirit Ltd
fall 5.10 pct - 7.90 pct
** India's Supreme Court reaffirms decision to ban liquor
outlets within 500 metres of national and state highways from
April 1, The Times of India reported (bit.ly/2orNBtx)
** The order was first issued on Dec 15, 2016
** Macquarie Research said in a note that it expects United
Spirit's revenue from affected outlets to fall by 35-40 pct
** Around 720,000 United Spirits shares change hands, more
than twice the 30-day average
