** Shares of Indian liquor companies such as United Spirits Ltd, Pincon Spirit Ltd and Globus Spirit Ltd fall 5.10 pct - 7.90 pct

** India's Supreme Court reaffirms decision to ban liquor outlets within 500 metres of national and state highways from April 1, The Times of India reported (bit.ly/2orNBtx)

** The order was first issued on Dec 15, 2016

** Macquarie Research said in a note that it expects United Spirit's revenue from affected outlets to fall by 35-40 pct

** Around 720,000 United Spirits shares change hands, more than twice the 30-day average (arnab.paul@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)