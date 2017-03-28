** Indian Oil Corp (IOC) offers a third naphtha cargo from Paradip for April loading, bringing its next month shipment from the port to at least 45,000 tonnes

** This is IOC's highest export volumes from Paradip since September 2016 when it exported over 95,000 tonnes, Reuters data shows

** IOC had previously said the aim of its 300,000-barrel- per-day Paradip refinery was to convert naphtha into gasoline and not export the fuel

** IOC also exports naphtha from Chennai, Kandla, Haldia

** The offer comes at a time when naphtha premiums for sellers have firmed because of demand