** Shares of Indian Oil Corp Ltd and Rural Electrification Corp rise 1 - 1.2 pct, while drug-maker Divi's Laboratories Ltd falls 0.4 pct

** U.S. investment service provider MSCI on Monday added IOC and Rural Electrification to its Global Standard Index, while removing Divi's Lab (bit.ly/2qqbb8d)

** MSCI also adds 15 companies to its MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes, including Indiabulls Ventures Ltd and Syngene International Ltd which gained 2.08 - 3.83 pct

** Eleven companies removed from MSCI Global Small Cap Index, including Sun TV Network Ltd and Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd, which fell 2 pct

** Divi's Lab had lost 20.35 pct this year as of Monday's close, while Rural Electrification rose 75.4 pct (arnab.paul@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)