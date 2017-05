** Shares of cement maker ACC Ltd gain as much as 3.70 pct to their highest since Oct 25, 2016

** Stock among top pct gainers on NSE

** Company reports better-than-expected profit for March-qtr, helped by stronger cement sales volume

** Quarterly sales volume at ACC's cement segment rose 4 pct as impact from government's move to withdraw high-denomination notes declined, company said on Friday

** Stock up 12.3 pct this year up to Friday's close