BUZZ-India's Lupin hits near 3-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Shares of Lupin Ltd fall as much as 2.3 pct to 1,070.1 rupees, their lowest since July 2014
** Shares of Adani Enterprises rise as much as 5.70 pct, highest in one week
** Company gives final investment approval for $4 bln Carmichael coal mine and railway in Australia's north, shifting focus to fund raising for the controversial project
** Project to create 10,000 direct and indirect jobs, Adani said on Tuesday
** Coal from mine to be exported to India
June 21 Indian shares posted small losses for a second consecutive session on Wednesday, tracking lower Asian markets after oil prices slumped, with investors waiting for the minutes of a central bank policy meeting held earlier this month.