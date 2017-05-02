** Shares of Ambuja Cement Ltd fall as much as 3.2
pct to 237.95 rupees, posting their biggest intraday percentage
drop since Dec 12, 2016
** The cement maker posted four-fold rise in quarterly
profit on Friday, but fell short of the average analysts'
estimate
** Ambuja reported net profit of 2.47 bln rupees ($38.41
million) in the quarter ended March 31, below expectations of
2.62 bln rupees
** "The key negative surprises were lower-than-expected
realization and high freight costs," Morgan Stanley analysts
wrote, adding that the company's growth will lag the industry's
given a lack of capacity additions
** Up to Friday's close, stock up 19.2 pct this year