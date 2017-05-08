** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016

** Boards of Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd agreed to start evaluation of a potential merger between the two, the companies - which are both owned by Swiss-based LafargeHolcim Ltd - said in separate statements on Friday

** Ambuja posts biggest intraday pct gain since Nov 3, 2015

** About 4.6 mln Ambuja shares change hands compared with 30-day average of 2.7 mln shares

** ACC Ltd gains as much as 5.8 pct to its highest since March 4, 2015

** Both stocks were the top two gainers on the broader NSE index in early trade