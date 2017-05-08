** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as
9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
** Boards of Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd agreed to
start evaluation of a potential merger between the two, the
companies - which are both owned by Swiss-based LafargeHolcim
Ltd - said in separate statements on Friday
** Ambuja posts biggest intraday pct gain since Nov 3, 2015
** About 4.6 mln Ambuja shares change hands compared with
30-day average of 2.7 mln shares
** ACC Ltd gains as much as 5.8 pct to its highest since
March 4, 2015
** Both stocks were the top two gainers on the broader NSE
index in early trade