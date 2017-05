** Auto parts maker Amtek Auto Ltd rises as much as 4.1 pct to a more than one-week high

** Co Chairman and founder Arvind Dham has began exploring options to sell assets he owns, Mint newspaper reports, citing two people familiar with the matter bit.ly/2nr1W5N

** Asset sales could ease concerns about Amtek's debt levels

** Up to Tuesday's close, stock had risen 9.13 pct this year