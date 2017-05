** Shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd fall as much as 5.3 pct to 1,250 rupees

** Unit of Malaysian sovereign fund Khazanah launches block deal to sell $160 mln worth of shares in co - term sheet

** Stock posts biggest intraday percentage drop since Nov. 15

** About 10.5 mln shares change hands by 0407 GMT, more than 50 times the stock's 30-day average

** As of Thursday's close, Apollo's stock had gained about 12 pct this year