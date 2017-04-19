** Shares of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd fall as much as
5.01 pct to lowest since Feb. 16; top pct loser on NSE index
** U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) issues Form
483 with six observations after inspection at Aurobindo's
formulations making unit in Hyderabad, from April 10-18 (bit.ly/2pQKh7J)
** Aurobindo says observations are all on "procedural
improvements," adds none related to "data integrity"
** An FDA Form 483 is issued to companies when the
investigator has observed conditions that may constitute
violations of the U.S. Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 1938
** Stock has fallen 0.75 pct this year up to Tuesday's close