** Shares of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd fall as much as 5.01 pct to lowest since Feb. 16; top pct loser on NSE index

** U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) issues Form 483 with six observations after inspection at Aurobindo's formulations making unit in Hyderabad, from April 10-18 (bit.ly/2pQKh7J)

** Aurobindo says observations are all on "procedural improvements," adds none related to "data integrity"

** An FDA Form 483 is issued to companies when the investigator has observed conditions that may constitute violations of the U.S. Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 1938

** Stock has fallen 0.75 pct this year up to Tuesday's close