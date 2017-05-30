** Aurobindo Pharma Ltd jumps as much as 11 pct to 568.80 rupees

** Company said it expects price erosion in the United States to continue for another four quarters at least, but it is not likely to impact the company too much as it has a wider product basket compared with its competitors

** Company also expects to file for more product approvals in the United States this fiscal

** The pharma company reported a 4 pct fall in March-qtr consol profit on Monday

** Stock posts biggest intraday pct gain since Dec 16, 2013

** About 8.6 mln shares change hands, 3.2 times the 30-day average of 2.7 mln