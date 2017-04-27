** Shares of Axis Bank Ltd fall as much as 2.7
pct; top pct loser on NSE index
** India's third-biggest private sector lender by assets
reported a 43 pct fall in Q4 profit on Wednesday
** Bank adds 48.1 bln rupees of bad loans to existing pile
in March qtr, taking the total to 212.8 bln rupees ($3.32 bln)
** Axis Bank has not provided guidance on F2018 slippages,
but its specific credit cost guidance is high, implying high
slippages or low recoveries or both - Morgan Stanley
** Jefferies analysts say general provisioning could inch up
through FY18 across all stressed sectors
** Out of 51 brokerages, 17 rate the stock "buy" or higher,
17 "hold" and 17 "sell" or lower
** Up to Wednesday's close, stock had risen about 15 pct
this year compared with a 22 pct increase in the Nifty bank
index
($1 = 64.0850 Indian rupees)