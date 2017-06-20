BUZZ-Indian Oil Corp hits near 3-mth low; technicals suggest end of uptrend
** Shares of Indian Oil Corp fall as much as 3.93 pct to 378.05 rupees, their lowest since 31 March
** Bank of Baroda shares fall as much as 1.52 pct to 165.5 rupees, their lowest since 24 Mar
** Stock price cuts below its 200 day Simple Moving Average (SMA), seen negative for the stock tmsnrt.rs/2rPYBhg
** Stock also breaks a support at 166.9, the 38.2 pct Fibonacci retracement level of the uptrend from the Feb 12, 2016 low to May 5, 2017 high
** Trend Intensity indicator (TI) also rises to 17, indicating the start of a new downtrend
** Stock is up 9.55 pct this year as of Monday’s close, underperforming Nifty PSU Bank Index which gained 16.93 pct in the same period
(RM: gaurav.dogra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Indian Oil Corp fall as much as 3.93 pct to 378.05 rupees, their lowest since 31 March
June 22 India's BSE index ended flat after earlier rising as much as 0.8 percent to a record high as IT firms reversed earlier gains after a lobby group issued a muted revenue guidance for exports, while energy firms fell on sliding oil prices.