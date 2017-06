** Shares of Bank of Baroda Ltd rise as much as 4.5 pct to 195.9 rupees

** Bank reports Q4 net profit of 1.55 bln rupees ($23.94 mln) against a loss of 32.3 bln rupees a year ago

** Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans falls to 10.46 percent at end-March from 11.40 pct in December

** Edelweiss Securities expects bank to generate near-term RoE of 10-11 pct, says despite rising BASEL III requirements, lower dilution risks are expected

** Stock second-biggest pct gainer on NSE index ($1 = 64.7325 Indian rupees)