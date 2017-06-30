FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BUZZ-India's Bank of Baroda surges on Nomura upgrade
#GST
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Dropbox seeks to hire IPO underwriters - sources
Technology
Dropbox seeks to hire IPO underwriters - sources
Paul McCartney, Sony/ATV settle Beatles music rights dispute
Entertainment
Paul McCartney, Sony/ATV settle Beatles music rights dispute
India this week
In Pictures
India this week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
June 30, 2017 / 9:22 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-India's Bank of Baroda surges on Nomura upgrade

1 Min Read

** Shares of state-owned Bank of Baroda Ltd surges as much as 4 pct

** Nomura upgraded stock to 'buy' from 'neutral' on Thursday, keeps TP at 200 rupees

** Cites early stress recognition and "high" non-performing asset coverage of 58 pct for upgrade

** Nomura says the higher NPA coverage should lead to lower profit hit in FY18

** Expects Bank of Baroda to post better pre-provision operating profit, in part to improving net interest margins

** Up to Thursday's close, stock has risen 1.4 pct this year vs Nifty PSU Bank index's growth of 9.98 pct

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.