** The Nifty PSU Bank index reverses gains to
fall as much as 2.5 pct in afternoon trade
** India tweaks rules governing its banks to help tackle the
record $150 billion in troubled debt accumulated that is choking
new credit and hurting economic growth
** "This (banking stocks' reaction) is purely a case of how
much of the good news is already being factored in and now what
we're seeing is traders booking profit in the sector," says
Tirthankar Patnaik, India strategist at Mizuho Bank
** State Bank of India down 2 pct, Bank of Baroda
and Bank of India decline more than 5 pct
each, Punjab National Bank falls 3.2 pct
** ICICI Bank down 0.35 pct, while Axis Bank
drops 2.6 pct