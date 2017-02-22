** Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd fall as much as 3.2 pct to 1,510 rupees

** India govt to sell 5 pct stake in co starting on Wednesday bit.ly/2mk0PDz

** Sets floor price at 1,498 rupees per share, a discount of about 4 pct to Bharat Electronics' closing price on Tuesday

** Up to Tuesday's close, stock had gained about 13.5 pct this year