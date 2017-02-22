BUZZ-India's PSP Projects falls on debut after $33 mln IPO
** Shares open at 190 rupees, a nearly 10 pct fall from the issue price of 210 rupees per share
** Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd fall as much as 3.2 pct to 1,510 rupees
** India govt to sell 5 pct stake in co starting on Wednesday bit.ly/2mk0PDz
** Sets floor price at 1,498 rupees per share, a discount of about 4 pct to Bharat Electronics' closing price on Tuesday
** Up to Tuesday's close, stock had gained about 13.5 pct this year
** Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd plunge as much as 12.8 pct to 494.85 rupees, to their lowest since Aug 29, 2013