** Shares of non-banking financial company Bharat Financial
Inclusion Ltd gain as much as 5.35 pct
** Bharat Financial is close to a merger deal with IndusInd
Bank Ltd, ET Now tweets, citing unidentified sources
** Deal values Bharat Financial at about 130 bln rupees
($1.95 billion), ET Now tweets, adding that the merger ratio
discussed would be 10 shares in Bharat for 7 IndusInd Bank
shares
** A spokesperson for Bharat Financial said the company
would not comment on "market speculation", while IndusInd Bank
declined to comment
** Bharat Financial stock up about 39 pct this year as of
Tuesday's close
($1 = 66.7200 Indian rupees)