** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months

** Company's subscriber additions, as well as growth in Africa business help, although it reported its smallest quarterly profit in over four years on Tuesday amid strong competition

** "Subscriber churn is down, subscriber additions is healthy, Africa has surprised positively," said Naval Seth, Equities Research Analyst, Emkay Global Financial Services

** Net additions in mobile services in India stood at 7.8 mln during qtr

** Africa revenues rose 2.6 pct in constant currency, Airtel said