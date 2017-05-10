** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct
to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in
over two months
** Company's subscriber additions, as well as growth in
Africa business help, although it reported its smallest
quarterly profit in over four years on Tuesday amid strong
competition
** "Subscriber churn is down, subscriber additions is
healthy, Africa has surprised positively," said Naval Seth,
Equities Research Analyst, Emkay Global Financial Services
** Net additions in mobile services in India stood at 7.8
mln during qtr
** Africa revenues rose 2.6 pct in constant currency, Airtel
said