2 days ago
BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel rebounds; JioPhone not seen too disruptive
July 24, 2017 / 5:16 AM / 2 days ago

BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel rebounds; JioPhone not seen too disruptive

1 Min Read

** Bharti Airtel gains 0.8 pct after earlier falling as much as 1.3 pct; Idea Cellular sheds 2.8 pct

** Airtel shares fell about 2 pct on Friday, while Idea Cellular dropped over 3 pct after rival Reliance Jio, the Mukesh Ambani-backed mobile carrier, unveiled JioPhone, a "zero cost" 4G-enabled device

** "While refundable, the cost of acquiring the device is not game changing when compared against existing feature phone prices" - Jefferies says

** The 153 rupees per month plan too compares favorably against the 142-158 rupee average revenue per user across the top three carriers - Jefferies

** Shares of Reliance Industries, Reliance Jio's parent company, up as much as 2.4 pct

