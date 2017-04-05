** Telecom tower provider Bharti Infratel rises as much as 4.3 pct to 343.7 rupees, highest since Jan 30

** Stock's 20-day simple moving average (SMA) crosses above its 50-day SMA on Monday, a bullish signal for the stock tmsnrt.rs/2oYvF5F

** Chart pattern shows double-bottom reversal after finding support near 282 rupees twice

** Trend Intensity indicator (TI) rises to 16, indicating start of an uptrend. MACD is also positive and above its signal line

** Stock's mean price target is 364 rupees – Eikon data

** Stock down 4.05 pct this year as of Monday's close, compared with a 12.85 pct gain on the NSE index

(RM: gaurav.dogra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)