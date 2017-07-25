FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BUZZ-India's Bharti Infratel hits over 1-1/2-yr high after June-quarter results
#TopNews
#SouthAsia
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
East Europe goes up in the world
Economy
East Europe goes up in the world
Thai king's birthday celebrations mark consolidation of power
Thailand
Thai king's birthday celebrations mark consolidation of power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
July 25, 2017 / 5:22 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-India's Bharti Infratel hits over 1-1/2-yr high after June-quarter results

1 Min Read

** Bharti Infratel Ltd surges as much as 3.9 pct to 425 rupees, its highest since Jan 6, 2016

** Telecom tower co says it added 7,795 net co-locations in June quarter on consolidated basis, its highest since its IPO (bit.ly/2uSkp1p)

** Co posted June-qtr consolidated revenue from ops of 35.24 bln rupees ($547.46 mln), up 9.8 pct, with sharing revenue per tower/month up 7.8 pct y/y

** But June-qtr profit after tax fell 12 pct due to higher tax expenses

** Nomura says it expects stock price reaction to be positive as tenancy surge and EBITDA margin uptick bode well even though PAT was below consensus

** Stock had risen 19.1 pct this year as of Monday's close ($1 = 64.3700 Indian rupees)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.