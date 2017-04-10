** Bhushan Steel Ltd rises as much as 8.3 pct to its highest since Aug 10, 2015

** Co last month submitted final proposal for debt restructuring under the central bank's S4A scheme, Business Standard reported, citing unnamed people close to the developments

** S4A, or Scheme for Sustainable Structuring of Stressed Assets, was unveiled by RBI last year to make debt recasts easier

** State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank lead two groups of creditor banks to Bhushan Steel

** Bhushan Steel had debt of 460.62 billion rupees ($7.15 billion) as of last financial year to March 2016

** Bhushan Steel was not immediately available for comments ($1 = 64.4300 Indian rupees)