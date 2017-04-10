** Bhushan Steel Ltd rises as much as 8.3 pct to
its highest since Aug 10, 2015
** Co last month submitted final proposal for debt
restructuring under the central bank's S4A scheme, Business
Standard reported, citing unnamed people close to the
developments
** S4A, or Scheme for Sustainable Structuring of Stressed
Assets, was unveiled by RBI last year to make debt recasts
easier
** State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank
lead two groups of creditor banks to Bhushan Steel
** Bhushan Steel had debt of 460.62 billion rupees ($7.15
billion) as of last financial year to March 2016
** Bhushan Steel was not immediately available for comments
($1 = 64.4300 Indian rupees)