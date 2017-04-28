** Shares of bio-pharma company Biocon Ltd fall as
much as 3.39 pct
** March-quarter consolidated profit dives nearly 62 pct to
1.28 bln rupees ($19.93 mln) bit.ly/2pnLiFn
** Profit also falls slightly below analysts' estimate of
1.51 bln rupees - Thomson Reuters data
** Company's Q4 revenue saw muted growth due to elongated
approval timelines in some emerging markets, discontinuance of
some in-licensed products and impact of fire at unit Syngene
International Ltd, Biocon said
** Stock up about 18 pct this year as of Thursday's close
($1 = 64.2100 Indian rupees)