** Shares of bio-pharma company Biocon Ltd fall as much as 3.39 pct

** March-quarter consolidated profit dives nearly 62 pct to 1.28 bln rupees ($19.93 mln) bit.ly/2pnLiFn

** Profit also falls slightly below analysts' estimate of 1.51 bln rupees - Thomson Reuters data

** Company's Q4 revenue saw muted growth due to elongated approval timelines in some emerging markets, discontinuance of some in-licensed products and impact of fire at unit Syngene International Ltd, Biocon said

** Stock up about 18 pct this year as of Thursday's close ($1 = 64.2100 Indian rupees)