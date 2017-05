** Shares of Biocon Ltd jump as much as 9.69 pct to a record high

** Stock on track to record biggest intraday pct gain since July 22, 2016

** The biopharma company plans to consider issue of bonus shares, according to an exchange filing on Monday

** More than 1.3 mln shares change hands, nearly four times their 30-day moving average

** Stock up 12 pct this year up to Monday's close