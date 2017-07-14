FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BUZZ-India's Biocon surges; U.S. FDA committee recommends approval of drug
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Candidate with Hindu nationalist roots set to be next president
India
Candidate with Hindu nationalist roots set to be next president
Muguruza blows away Venus to take first Wimbledon crown
WIMBLEDON
Muguruza blows away Venus to take first Wimbledon crown
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
July 14, 2017 / 4:40 AM / 2 days ago

BUZZ-India's Biocon surges; U.S. FDA committee recommends approval of drug

1 Min Read

** Shares of Biocon Ltd up as much as 10 pct at 404.45 rupees - highest since June 2002

** U.S. FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee of experts unanimously recommended approval of breast cancer treatment Trastuzumab, developed by Mylan NV and Biocon

** The FDA's final decision is pending, but agency typically sides with the recommendation of the panel, although it is not required to do so

** Mylan and Biocon are exclusive partners on a broad portfolio of biosimilar and insulin products

** Up to Thursday's close, Biocon's shares had risen 16 pct this year

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.