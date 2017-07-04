FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-India's BPCL cancels tender for gasoline
#Domestic News
July 4, 2017 / 9:14 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-India's BPCL cancels tender for gasoline

1 Min Read

** India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd cancels tender meant to buy 70,000 tonnes of gasoline for August delivery to Kochi, and another optional 35,000 tonnes for September delivery, traders familiar with the matter say

** BPCL had initially sought the fuel to plug a supply gap caused by an upcoming one-month-long scheduled maintenance at a gasoline unit located in its Kochi refinery

** It was unclear what the reasons were behind the cancellation of the rare purchase tender but a source said it could be due to unworkable offers (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)

