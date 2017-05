** India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd offers 8,000 tonnes of 88-octane grade gasoline with a maximum sulphur content of 250 ppm in a rare move, trade sources say

** BPCL does not usually offer gasoline but the high-sulphur content cargo is unsuitable for India's domestic use as the country moves towards cleaner fuels, they add

** BPCL offers the cargo to be co-loaded with 20,000 tonnes of naphtha for March 15-19 loading from Mumbai through a tender

** Tender closes on March 8 (Reuters Messaging: lipeng.seng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)