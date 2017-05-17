** Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd sells 88,000 tonnes of naphtha for June loading using a formula, which includes prices from Argus Media and not just S&P Global Platts for the first time

** BPCL sells the cargoes lifting from Mumbai and Kochi to Gunvor at premiums of $12 and $17 a tonne respectively to the new formula on a free-on-board (FOB) basis

** BPCL may extend the new formula of using a mean of Platts and Argus prices to fuel oil

** Previously, it sold May cargoes at $15 to $18 a tonne above the means of Platts (Reuters Messaging: lipeng.seng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)