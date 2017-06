** Cadila Healthcare shares rise as much as 9.9 pct to record high

** Zydus Cadila gets final approval from U.S. FDA for Mesalamine delayed-release tablets, 1.2 g

** Product to be manufactured at Moraiya manufacturing facility in India for US market

** Lialda (mesalamine) is indicated for treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis, a chronic condition that causes inflammation in the digestive tract

** Over 3.4 mln shares change hands as of 0419 GMT, thrice the average 30-day trading volume