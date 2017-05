** Shares of Cadila Healthcare Ltd surge as much as 18.3 pct, their highest since Nov 1, 2016

** U.S. health regulator finds no adverse observations during inspection at the company's Moraiya facility bit.ly/2kMMsam

** Stock posts biggest intraday percentage gain since Nov 11, 2014

** Over 4 mln shares traded, nearly four times the stock's 30-day average volume

** As of Wednesday's close, stock up 15 pct in one year