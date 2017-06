** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees

** Bank posted a Q4 profit of 2.14 bln rupees ($33.18 mln) vs a year-ago loss, but fell short of analysts' estimates of 4.33 bln rupees profit

** "Earnings miss was driven by higher-than-expected provisions," Morgan Stanley analysts write

** Stock posts biggest intraday pct fall since Feb. 15

** Up to Monday's close, stock had gained about 54 pct this year ($1 = 64.4950 Indian rupees)