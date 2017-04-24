** The Reserve Bank of India is expected to set a cut-off of 6.40 pct on its auction of treasury bills via market stabilisation schemes (MSS), estimates from 10 traders show

** The RBI will drain 250 bln rupees ($3.85 bln) via sale of 323 day T-bills on Monday

** The central bank has been conducting weekly sale of T-bills via MSS to drain out excess cash from the banking system apart from cash management bills and reverse repo auctions