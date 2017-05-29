** Power equipment maker CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd falls as much as 14.2 pct to 80.10 rupees, in its biggest intraday pct loss in nearly seven months

** March-qtr net loss widened to 4.44 bln rupees ($68.76 mln) from 929 mln rupees a year earlier

** Co said on Friday it would divest CG Power Systems USA Inc, its power business in the Unites States, after receiving offer for unit bit.ly/2rvUI5D

** Up to Friday's close, stock had risen about 55 pct in past 12 months ($1 = 64.5725 Indian rupees)