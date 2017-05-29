BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
** Power equipment maker CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd falls as much as 14.2 pct to 80.10 rupees, in its biggest intraday pct loss in nearly seven months
** March-qtr net loss widened to 4.44 bln rupees ($68.76 mln) from 929 mln rupees a year earlier
** Co said on Friday it would divest CG Power Systems USA Inc, its power business in the Unites States, after receiving offer for unit bit.ly/2rvUI5D
** Up to Friday's close, stock had risen about 55 pct in past 12 months ($1 = 64.5725 Indian rupees)
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.