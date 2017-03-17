** Shares of Indian cigarette makers gain 3-7 pct
** Goods and Services Tax (GST) council on Thursday set a
cap on cess to be imposed on luxury, sin and demerit goods -
reports bit.ly/2nxRedq
** In case of cigarettes and chewing tobacco, cess levied
could be either 290 pct or 4,170 rupees ($63.58) per thousand
sticks or a combination of both, according to reports
** "The cap on cess is the ceiling and the actual cess
imposed may be slightly lower," Nomura analysts write in a note
** ITC Ltd jumps as much as 7.34 pct to highest
since Feb 7; stock top pct gainer on the NSE index
** Godfrey Phillips India Ltd rises 3.07 pct, VST
Industries Ltd climbs 3.93 pct, Golden Tobacco Ltd
gains 3.10 pct
($1 = 65.5850 Indian rupees)