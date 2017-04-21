** Drug maker Cipla Ltd falls as much as 1.98 pct
to 562.7 rupees, to its lowest since Jan 3
** Stock breaks below a support around 575 rupees, the 61.8
pct Fibonacci projection of wave 1 tmsnrt.rs/2oXeva9
** Stock has also broken below the support from its 200-day
Simple Moving Average, seen bearish for the stock
** Trend Intensity indicator (TI) at 20 indicate stock is in
downtrend. MACD is also negative and below its signal line
** Stock is marginally up 0.92 pct this year as of
Thursday's close, compared with a 11.61 pct gain for the NSE
Index
