** Drug maker Cipla Ltd falls as much as 1.98 pct to 562.7 rupees, to its lowest since Jan 3

** Stock breaks below a support around 575 rupees, the 61.8 pct Fibonacci projection of wave 1 tmsnrt.rs/2oXeva9

** Stock has also broken below the support from its 200-day Simple Moving Average, seen bearish for the stock

** Trend Intensity indicator (TI) at 20 indicate stock is in downtrend. MACD is also negative and below its signal line

** Stock is marginally up 0.92 pct this year as of Thursday's close, compared with a 11.61 pct gain for the NSE Index

