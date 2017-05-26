** Cipla Ltd drops as much as 4.7 pct to 480.2 rupees, its lowest since June 27, 2016

** Quarterly net loss narrowed to 617.9 mln rupees ($9.57 million), but missed analysts' expectations of a profit for the period

** "Going forward we expect near-term growth to be weak led by challenges in India business and limited margin improvement," analysts at Jefferies write

** Stock on track for a fifth straight session of falls; stock among biggest pct losers on the NSE index

** Stock had declined 11.4 pct this year as of Thursday's close

** About 3.1 mln shares change hands, 2.6 times the 30-day average of 1.2 mln shares ($1 = 64.5550 Indian rupees)