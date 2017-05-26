BUZZ-Indian Oil Corp hits near 3-mth low; technicals suggest end of uptrend
** Shares of Indian Oil Corp fall as much as 3.93 pct to 378.05 rupees, their lowest since 31 March
** Cipla Ltd drops as much as 4.7 pct to 480.2 rupees, its lowest since June 27, 2016
** Quarterly net loss narrowed to 617.9 mln rupees ($9.57 million), but missed analysts' expectations of a profit for the period
** "Going forward we expect near-term growth to be weak led by challenges in India business and limited margin improvement," analysts at Jefferies write
** Stock on track for a fifth straight session of falls; stock among biggest pct losers on the NSE index
** Stock had declined 11.4 pct this year as of Thursday's close
** About 3.1 mln shares change hands, 2.6 times the 30-day average of 1.2 mln shares ($1 = 64.5550 Indian rupees)
