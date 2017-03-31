** Education services provider CL Educate Ltd
slides as much as 20.72 pct to 398 rupees from its IPO price of
502 rupees
** The company's up to 2.4 billion-rupee IPO that closed on
March 22 was subscribed 1.9 times - BSE data (bit.ly/2nCt3fY)
** Significant dependence on test prep business is a risk
factor for co, inability to hire and retain qualified,
experienced faculty can have severe impact on co's business -
Centrum Wealth Research
** Rivals MT Educate is down 29.9 pct so far this
year after a 35.9 pct fall in 2015; Career Point down
2 pct in the year