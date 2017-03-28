** Shares of Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd
soar as much as 20 pct to a record high
** Company's partner Tesaro Inc gets U.S. Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) nod for ovarian cancer drug Niraparib
** Niraparib kills cancer cells by inhibiting production of
proteins called PARPs, which help repair damaged DNA strands
** Research firm Dolat Capital says this drug has the
potential to become very large given it is the first PARP
inhibitor available as of now
** We expect revenues from this molecule to Dishman can be
anywhere between $40 mln-80 mln - Dolat Capital
** More than 2.2 mln shares traded, over twice their 30-day
moving avg
** Dishman stock up 7.3 pct this year as of Monday's close