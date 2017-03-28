** Shares of Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd soar as much as 20 pct to a record high

** Company's partner Tesaro Inc gets U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) nod for ovarian cancer drug Niraparib

** Niraparib kills cancer cells by inhibiting production of proteins called PARPs, which help repair damaged DNA strands

** Research firm Dolat Capital says this drug has the potential to become very large given it is the first PARP inhibitor available as of now

** We expect revenues from this molecule to Dishman can be anywhere between $40 mln-80 mln - Dolat Capital

** More than 2.2 mln shares traded, over twice their 30-day moving avg

** Dishman stock up 7.3 pct this year as of Monday's close