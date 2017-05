** Divi's Laboratories Ltd falls as much as 20 pct to its lowest since June 6, 2014

** Stock among top losers on National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange

** Shares fall on import alert issued by USFDA on products manufactured at company's unit II at Visakhapatnam

** Around 9 mln shares change hands in early trade, about 7.5 times the 30-day average volume

** Up to Monday's close, stock has risen about 1 pct this year